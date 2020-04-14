Coronavirus NC: 1 arrested as ReOpenNC protesters violate state's Stay-at-Home order in downtown Raleigh | 14 April 2020 | At least one person was arrested by Raleigh Police on Tuesday after refusing to leave a ReOpenNC demonstration outside the North Carolina legislative building. At its height, an estimated 100-plus people attended the tailgate-style rally, calling for the reopening of the economy following the limits placed by authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Police issued several warnings for the crowd, which included some small-business owners struggling during the shutdown, to disperse as the protesters violated social-distancing guidelines and limits on public gatherings.