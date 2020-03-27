Coronavirus NC: Gov. Roy Cooper issues stay-at-home order for entire state | 27 March 2020 | Gov. Roy Cooper (D) issued a statewide stay-at-home order during a Friday afternoon briefing in an additional effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. The stay-at-home order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Monday. The order calls for all North Carolina citizens to reduce their travel, staying home as much as possible. It does not ban essential business or make it illegal for citizens to be outside their homes to get fresh air. Violating the stay-at-home order is a class two misdemeanor, but it is up to local law enforcement and district attorneys to determine how to enforce the order.