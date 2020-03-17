Coronavirus: NY, NJ, CT coordinate restrictions on restaurants, limit events to fewer than 50 people | 16 March 2020 | The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, citing “a lack of federal direction and nationwide standards” announced Monday they have agreed to jointly reduce density throughout the region, closing movie theaters and limiting public gatherings to fewer than 50 people. The federal government has “been behind from day one on this crisis," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "States, frankly, don’t have the capacity or the power to make up for the federal government." He called on U.S. officials to coordinate closings across the country, saying state and local leaders have adopted a “hodge podge” of different actions in response to COVID-19.