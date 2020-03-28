As Coronavirus Panic Spreads, Bill Gates Talks Up 'Digital Certificates' to Enforce Mandatory Vaccines --Gates is milking this crisis for all that it is worth. | 27 March 2020 | Globalist oligarch [deep-state terrorist] Bill Gates gave a chilling reply to a question during a recent "Ask Me Anything" question-and-answer session on the social media provider Reddit... It was the next part of his answer that alarmed individuals concerned with protecting medical freedom and privacy rights. "Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it," Gates said... Gates, who funded a preparedness project that conveniently war gamed for a coronavirus pandemic just months before the real pandemic hit, has frequently warned -- or perhaps threatened -- that a worldwide plague is coming to kill millions of people. [Nope. In fact, *we'll take your shot after you take ours.*]