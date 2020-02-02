Coronavirus: Philippines reports first death outside China as Duterte orders travel ban on visitors from mainland, Hong Kong | 02 Feb 2020 | The Philippines has reported the first coronavirus death outside China, hours after a senator said the country would issue a sweeping travel ban that included Hong Kong. The victim was a 44-year-old male Chinese national, who died on February 1. He was the companion of a 38-year-old Chinese woman, who arrived in the Philippines from Wuhan on January 21 after travelling through Hong Kong. Over the course of the patient's admission, he developed severe pneumonia, the Philippines' Department of Health said. "This is the first reported death outside China," Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) representative to the Philippines, said.