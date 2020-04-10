Coronavirus: Police to verify Canadians complying with quarantine order, RCMP says --Non-compliance could result in three years imprisonment. | 10 April 2020 | Canadian police are to begin visiting homes to enforce the government's COVID-19 quarantine, the RCMP said on Friday, warning that "recklessly" failing to comply could result in a $1-million fine and three years in prison. The RCMP said it had been asked by the Public Health Agency of Canada to help with national coordination and enforcement of the March 25 Quarantine Act Order that requires everyone arriving in Canada to stay home for 14 days. Officers will speak to those under quarantine and advise them of the "potential consequences of non-compliance," the police force said in a statement that cautioned violators could face "significant penalties, including fines and imprisonment."