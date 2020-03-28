Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive | 27 March 2020 | Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Downing Street. He said he had experienced mild symptoms over the past 24 hours, including a temperature and cough, but would continue to lead the government. England's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he had also tested positive while England's Chief Medical Officer, Prof Chris Whitty, has shown symptoms. Another 181 people died with the virus in the past day, figures showed.