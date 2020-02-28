Coronavirus: Risk of spread upgraded to highest level | 28 Feb 2020 | The World Health Organization (WHO) has upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to "very high" -- its top level of risk assessment. But the UN body said there was still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission was broken. WHO head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also stressed that fear and misinformation were the biggest challenges to overcome. More than 50 countries have now reported cases of coronavirus.