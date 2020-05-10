Coronavirus Survivors 'Permanently Disqualified' From Joining U.S. Military, Recruitment Memo Suggests | 06 May 2020 | The military will stop recruiting applicants who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a proposal in a memo from the U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command (MEPCOM). The contents of the memo, which has been circulating on the internet, were confirmed to Newsweek by the Pentagon, which described them as "interim guidance." The story was first reported by the Military Times. "During the medical history interview or examination, a history of COVID-19, confirmed by either a laboratory test or a clinician diagnosis, is permanently disqualifying," the memo reads.