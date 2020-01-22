Coronavirus cases in China rise to 440 with nine dead | 21 Jan 2020 | Nine people are dead in China as several Asian countries are struggling to blunt the spread of a newly identified coronavirus. Deputy Director of the National Health Commission Li Bin told reporters Wednesday that the number of cases had risen to 440 and that all of the deaths had occurred in Hubei province, according to The Associated Press. Dozens of cases have been identified in other major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. Five cases have also been identified outside the country, in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States.