Coronavirus cases in South Korea up to 433 overnight --433 cases were confirmed on Saturday. | 22 Feb 2020 | South Korea's number of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus more than doubled Saturday to a total of 433 -- an eightfold jump in just four days. Daegu, South Korea's fourth-largest city, has been designated a "special management zone" along with Daenam Hospital in nearby Cheongdo County where two deaths have been reported. The central government is channeling medical support to the zone with more staff, hospital beds and equipment.