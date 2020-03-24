Coronavirus cases top 20,000 in New York, with 12,000 in NYC | 23 March 2020 | The number of confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus has climbed to 20,875 statewide -- including more than 5,000 new cases today -- and 12,305 in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. The grim toll also includes 157 deaths in the Empire State -- representing more than a third of the 463 deaths nationwide -- as well as 5,707 new state cases compared to Sunday... To help ease the strain on New York’s already overtaxed hospital system, Cuomo announced an executive order asking registered nurses statewide to enlist to combat the contagion. "We're saying we want to enlist you to help," said Cuomo, noting that so far, the state has received over 30,000 responses.