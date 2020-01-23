Coronavirus 'could've infected 10,000 already' amid warning it's 'as deadly as Spanish flu - that killed 50 million' | 22 Jan 2020 | Up to 10,000 people could already be infected with the killer coronavirus that's sweeping China, experts have warned. The estimate comes amid warnings the new strain is currently "as deadly as Spanish flu" - which killed 50 million people. Chinese state media confirmed 17 people have died - up from nine earlier today. Meanwhile official cases soared with more than 470 confirmed, according to the country's National Health Commission. But British experts have today warned the true number of cases is more likely to range from 1,000 to 10,000. Professor Neil Ferguson, an expert in mathematical biology at Imperial College London told reporters in London the death rate for the new strain of coronavirus is "roughly the same as for The Spanish flu epidemic, at around one in 50".