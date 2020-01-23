Coronavirus death toll doubles to 17 as more than 470 cases of 'mutating' bug confirmed | 22 Jan 2020 | Seventeen people have died from coronavirus as more than 500 cases of the killer strain were confirmed, officials have said. Latest figures reveal 471 cases in China, with four in Thailand, two in Hong Kong and one each in the US, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. There is also unconfirmed reports of a case in Mexico. It comes as British experts said up to 10,000 people could already be infected - adding that we can't rule out the possibility" there could already be a case in the UK.