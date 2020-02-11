Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,018 as China reports 2,478 new cases --New deaths hit a daily record for Hubei – epicentre of the epidemic - and for mainland China as a whole --Chinese authorities have partially locked down more than 80 cities in nearly 20 provinces since the epidemic began | 11 Feb 2020 | Health authorities in China reported on Tuesday 108 new fatalities attributable to the novel coronavirus, bringing the national death toll to 1,018. This is the first time more than 100 people have died from the disease in a single day on the mainland. The National Health Commission also reported 2,478 new confirmed cases of the illness, bringing that total to 42,638 as of Monday. Of the new deaths, 103 were in Hubei province -- the epicentre of the novel coronavirus epidemic -- and five in other provinces.