Coronavirus death toll rises to 41 in China, more than 1,200 sickened | 24 Jan 2020 | The death toll from the coronavirus that began in China and has since spread to several other countries, including the United States, rose to 41 while the number of confirmed cases in China increased to over 1,200, authorities said Saturday. The uptick comes as China expands its unprecedented lockdown of 39 million people to contain the reach of the pneumonia-like virus. Cases have been reported in 29 Chinese provinces, with 572 cases alone coming out of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, the South China Morning Post reported.