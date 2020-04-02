Coronavirus deaths top 5,000 in US as more states issue stay-at-home orders | 02 April 2020 | Grim news of coronavirus infections and fatalities continued in the U.S. on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising above 200,000 and the number of deaths surpassing 5,000. Amid the climbing numbers, five more states - Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Nevada and Pennsylvania - added or expanded stay-at-home orders, while Michigan proposed a 70-day extension of an emergency declaration that had been set to expire April 7.