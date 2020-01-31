Coronavirus declared public health emergency in US --Starting 5 p.m. Sunday, U.S. citizens returning from Wuhan will be subject to quarantine. | 31 Jan 2020 | Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced that the coronavirus has been declared a public health emergency in the U.S. Beginning at 5 p.m. on Feb. 2, U.S. citizens returning from Wuhan will be subject to quarantine. Azar said that President Trump is also temporarily suspending entry into the U.S. for foreign nationals who pose a risk of transmitting the virus. The Department of Homeland Security also announced that starting on Sunday, flights coming to the U.S. from China will be funneled through seven airports that are equipped to screen passengers for symptoms of the virus.