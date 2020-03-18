Coronavirus fears force Pentagon to curtail large Defender-Europe 20 exercise | 16 March 2020 | The Pentagon has ordered a halt to the deployment of forces for Defender-Europe 20, which would have been the military’s largest exercise on the Continent in a generation, because of concerns about the coronavirus, U.S. European Command said Monday. Parts of the exercise have been completely eliminated including Dynamic Front, Joint Warfighting Assessment, Saber Strike and Swift Response, which involved paratroops dropping into the Republic of Georgia and the Baltics, officials said. Forces already deployed to Europe for exercises will return to the United States, EUCOM said.