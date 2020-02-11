Coronavirus gets official name from WHO: COVID-19 --More than 42,000 cases and 1,000 deaths have been reported. | 11 Feb 2020 | The disease caused by the new coronavirus that's sickened more than 42,000 people in China now has an official name: COVID-19. It stands for the coronavirus disease that was discovered in 2019. The World Health Organization announced the name Tuesday, saying it was careful to find a name without stigma... It's also easy to pronounce, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a call with reporters. By Tuesday afternoon, COVID-19 had claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people, nearly all of them in China.