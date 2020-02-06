Coronavirus infections near 30K, flight diverted to Los Angeles for virus screening | 06 Feb 2020 | A Chinese newborn has become the youngest person infected with the coronavirus, after she was diagnosed just 30 hours after birth, according to multiple reports. The baby's mother reportedly tested positive before she gave birth on Feb. 2 in Wuhan -- the epicenter of the virus, the BBC reported, citing state media... A Korean Air flight traveling to Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday due to concerns that some of its passengers had been exposed to the coronavirus, according to a statement from the airline. The flight continued to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas once they passed screening tests. Three of the flight's 200 passengers had reportedly been in China within 14 days of the flight's departure. After showing no signs of symptoms in Los Angeles, they were allowed back on the flight.