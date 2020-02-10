Coronavirus infects 60 more passengers on Diamond Princess, bringing total to 130 | 10 Feb 2020 | Japan may test every person aboard the Diamond Princess for the coronavirus after it was determined Monday that there were 60 new cases on the quarantined ship docked off the coast of Yokohama. The Japan Times, which first reported the increase, said the passengers will be able to disembark after test results become available... The passengers have been confined on the ship for six days with limited outdoor activities. The New York Times reported that the ship is "host to the highest concentration of the coronavirus cases outside China."