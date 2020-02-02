Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll hits 304, as confirmed cases cross 14,000 | 01 Feb 2020 | 8:03 am EST China confirms additional 2,590 cases, 45 deaths - China's National Health Commission said it confirmed an additional 45 deaths and 2,590 cases through the end of Feb. 1. All of the additional deaths were in Hubei, according to the NHC. It said it has confirmed a total of 14,380 cases and 304 deaths. 6:38 am EST Hubei confirms additional 45 deaths, 1,921 cases - Chinese health officials confirmed an additional 45 deaths and 1,921 cases in Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Through the end of Feb. 1, Hubei authorities said they confirmed a total of 9,074 cases, 294 deaths and 215 cured people so far in this outbreak.