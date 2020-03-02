Coronavirus outbreak: 2 Bay Area healthcare workers test 'presumptive positive' for COVID-19, officials say | 01 March 2020 | (San Francisco, CA) Alameda County Public Health Department and Solano Public Health are reporting that two health care workers are presumptive positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19); these cases are pending confirmatory testing from the CDC. Both cases are NorthBay VacaValley Hospital health care workers and are currently in home-isolation. One is a Solano County resident and the other is an Alameda County resident.