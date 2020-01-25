Coronavirus outbreak: New York on high alert with over 1,200 infected worldwide Coronavirus outbreak: New York on high alert with over 1,200 infected worldwide | 25 Jan 2020 | The deadly new coronavirus is continuing to spread across the globe, wreaking havoc in China, sickening a second person in the United States and leaving health officials on high alert in New York state. Gov. Cuomo revealed Friday that three people were under observation in the state after potentially being exposed to the virus. The state Health Department at one point had as many as four cases under investigation, but one proved negative, Cuomo said.