Coronavirus patient attended same conservative political conference as Trump, other high-profile Republicans | 07 March 2020 | Maryland officials on Saturday reported that a patient who has tested positive for the new coronavirus attended the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in the state's Washington suburbs, a major political event attended by big-name conservative politicians -- including President Donald Trump. The Maryland Department of Health was notified of the patient's attendance at the event, held in National Harbor in Prince George's County between Feb. 27 and March 1, by the New Jersey Department of Health, said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's office in a statement. Trump, a Republican, was a speaker at the event, which was also attended by Vice President Mike Pence.