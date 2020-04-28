Coronavirus patients admitted to Queens nursing home - with body bags | 23 April 2020 | The first coronavirus patients admitted to a Queens nursing home under a controversial state mandate arrived along with some grim accessories - a supply of body bags, The Post has learned. An executive at the facility - which was previously free of the deadly disease - said the bags were in the shipment of personal protective equipment received the same day the home was forced to begin treating two people discharged from hospitals with COVID-19. "My colleague noticed that one of the boxes was extremely heavy. Curious as to what could possibly be making that particular box so much heavier than the rest, he opened it," the exec told The Post Thursday. "The first two coronavirus patients were accompanied by five body bags." Within days, three of the bags were filled with the first of 30 residents who would die there after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Health Department handed down its March 25 directive that bars nursing homes from refusing to admit "medically stable" coronavirus patients, the exec said. Like clockwork, the nursing home has received five body bags a week - every week - from city officials.