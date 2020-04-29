Coronavirus spreads in a New York nursing home forced to take recovering patients --Three states - New York, New Jersey and California - have ordered nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to accept coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals. | 25 April 2020 | The coronavirus patients began arriving the last week of March, transferred to the Gurwin Jewish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center under a New York state mandate requiring nursing homes to accept those recovering from COVID-19, even if they still might be contagious. At the time, the Long Island nursing home had only one known resident who had contracted the virus, according to the facility’s president and CEO, Stuart Almer. A month later, Gurwin is battling an outbreak that’s killed 24 residents -- only three of whom were hospital transfers -- and one staff member, who worked in housekeeping, Almer said. And the nursing home is still mandated to take in recovering hospital patients known to have the virus, potentially increasing its spread in the facility.