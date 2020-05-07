Coronavirus survey reveals 'shocking' stats about hospitalized New Yorkers --Sixty-six percent of hospitalized coronavirus patients were at home | 06 May 2020 | Two-thirds of New Yorkers hospitalized with the coronavirus were admitted from their homes, a "shocking" statistic that defies social-distancing logic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. The curious conclusion was reached in a three-day survey of patients hospitalized with the bug conducted this week, and revealed by Cuomo during his daily press briefing. "Sixty-six percent of the people were at home, which is shocking to us," said Cuomo. The same survey found that 46 percent were unemployed, and 37 percent retired. "So, that says they're not working, they're not traveling," said Cuomo. "These people were literally at home." Despite the twist facts, Cuomo doubled down on his calls for social-distancing and personal responsibility, especially as hospitalizations and deaths continue to trend in the right direction.