Coronavirus tracing app glitches after just six days sparking health warning - but authorities say you MUST download it if COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are to be completely lifted --Australia's COVIDSafe app could be interfering with diabetes-monitoring apps | 02 May 2020 | Australia's coronavirus tracing app could be interfering with diabetes-monitoring apps - but health authorities say it must be downloaded before we can return to the pub. More than four-million Australians have downloaded the COVIDSafe app, which has been hailed as the nation's ticket out of strict lockdown restrictions. But some users have reported a glitch with the app after experiencing connection problems with their continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) apps. The Australian Government COVIDSafe app hopes to slow the spread of coronavirus by using Bluetooth connections to trace with whom infected people came into close contact.