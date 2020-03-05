Coronavirus update: 500 - 700 people must self-quarantine in New York | 03 March 2020 | (New Rochelle, NY) Hundreds of people who may have been exposed to coronavirus in New York have been told to self quarantine. The warning comes after a Westchester County man tested positive for the disease. The man is 50 and lives in New Rochelle but works as an attorney at Lewis and Garbuz, P.C. in Manhattan. He’s a member of Young Israel of New Rochelle. Five hundred to 700 people who attended services there must quarantine themselves at home.