Coronavirus update: 8 more COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County, officials say | 07 March 2020 | The outbreak of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is having a major impact across the world but also in cities across Northern California. There are confirmed cases in all nine Bay Area counties and California's first COVID-19 related death was a Placer County man who was a passenger on a cruise out of San Francisco. Local emergencies related to coronavirus have been declared in Solano, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma, and Alameda counties.