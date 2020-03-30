Coronavirus update: Bay Area shelter-in-place to be extended until at least May 1 | 30 March 2020 | The outbreak of COVID-19 is having a major impact across the world but also in cities across Northern California. A shelter-in-place has been issued in the Bay Area, along with a similar order statewide. There are confirmed cases in the nine Bay Area counties... Local emergencies related to coronavirus have been declared in Solano, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma, and Alameda counties.