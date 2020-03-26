Coronavirus update: Gov. Ned Lamont requests disaster declaration to mitigate impact of COVID-19 on Connecticut residents | 26 March 2020 | Gov. Ned Lamont (D) is seeking a presidential major disaster declaration for all of Connecticut due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the state. "As a neighboring state to New York, with thousands of residents who work in or travel to New York daily, Connecticut is within the epicenter of infection," Lamont wrote in a letter to the Trump administration Thursday. "The virus knows no state boundaries, as demonstrated by the hundreds of positive cases in Fairfield County." If the declaration is approved, Connecticut residents as well as state and local governments would gain access to additional federal assistance... President Donald Trump has approved disaster declarations for a half-dozen other states, including New York and New Jersey.