Coronavirus updates: 2 more Americans diagnosed on cruise ship as global death toll hits 724 --Global death toll rises to at least 724 as confirmed cases reach more than 34,500 in mainland China --3 more cases from cruise ship quarantined in Japan, bringing total to 64 --27 cruise passengers screened in New Jersey | 07 Feb 2020 | Three more people aboard a cruise ship quarantined in Japan have tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the total from the Diamond Princess to 64, Japan’s health ministry said Saturday on its website. Two of the three people newly diagnosed are American, a health ministry official said, which brings the total number of Americans diagnosed from the cruise ship to 13. The third person is from China.