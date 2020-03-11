Coronavirus updates: U.S. coronavirus cases top 1,000 | 11 March 2020 | With new coronavirus cases confirmed Tuesday, the United States now has more than 1,000 infected people. Turbulent trading continued to roll Wall Street, and anxieties over the coronavirus failed to subside with an increase in U.S. deaths and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ratcheting up protective measures in his state. Cuomo deployed National Guard troops to a health department command post in New Rochelle, a suburb of New York City where health officials have reported at least 108 cases of COVID-19 in the area. While there have been no reported deaths in New York, neighboring New Jersey announced its first one: a man in his 60s in Bergen County.