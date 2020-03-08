Coronavirus updates: US death toll hits 19, Italy confirms lockdown --The death toll in the US has reached 19. Italy is putting a region-wide quarantine in Lombardy. | 08 March 2020 | --Italy puts northern regions in quarantine --Latin America sees first death in Argentina --US death toll hits 19 --China sees fewer infections Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT) 05:16 Italy has now closed cinemas, theaters, musuems across the country. This comes on top of placing a quarter of its population under strict quarantine. 04:21 Four people have died in the collapse of a hotel in Quanzhou, China. It was being used as a quarantine facility for individuals suspected of having coronavirus. Local media said 49 had already been rescued from the building which collapsed on Saturday.