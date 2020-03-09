Coronavirus updates: Wuhan shuts down 11 makeshift hospitals as China cases slow --China reports 40 new confirmed cases and 22 additional deaths as of Mar. 8, bringing the total number of cases in the mainland to 80,735 and the cumulative death toll to 3,119. Following the discharge of most patients, 11 of the 14 makeshift hospitals in Wuhan that were built for treatment of the new coronavirus have closed, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said. | 09 March 2020 | 1:00 pm: South Korea's prime minister is hopeful that 'turning point' is near -- With authorities saying that the number of new infections in the country is dwindling, South Korea’s Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun expressed hope that the worst could be over soon, according to a Reuters report... 12:50 pm: Delivery of packages mostly resumes in China -- Almost the entire package delivery network in China -- outside of the epicenter of Hubei -- has resumed work, Alibaba's logistics affiliate Cainiao and other major courier companies said in a statement Monday to CNBC.