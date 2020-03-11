Court Rules Google Can Legally Manipulate Searches to Influence Political Results --Reagan-appointed judge rules Google has carte blanche to manipulate political outcomes and election results | 08 March 2020 | A court has ruled that Google has the right to legally manipulate searches in order to cause electoral interference and influence political results, rebuking a legal challenge from Democrat Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard sued the tech giant after Google bottled up her campaign as it was rising following a strong performance in a presidential debate. She alleged that Google denied her a crucial advertisement buy that damaged her campaign's chances, and she also pointed out in her lawsuit that Google has manipulated its search results to help dictate political outcomes in the past... Judge Stephen Victor Wilson, a Ronald Reagan appointee, threw her lawsuit out in an edict he issued last week, essentially proclaiming that Google has carte blanche to manipulate political outcomes and election results, and there isn't anything the government can do stop it... Google, along with other monolithic tech firms, relies on special government protections from liability under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to protect their monopoly over the free marketplace.