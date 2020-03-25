Covid-19: State of Emergency declared in New Zealand | 25 March 2020 | New Zealand is now in a State of National Emergency, after 50 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus were confirmed today, bringing the total to 205. Government officials have given an update on the the Covid-19 national response, the latest health update, border issues and an essential services update. Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were now 205 confirmed and probably cases, and there had been a total of 9780 tests undertaken so far. Eight people who arrived in Auckland airport yesterday tested positive for Covid-19.