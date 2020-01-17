Crystal Geyser bottled water maker admits dumping arsenic in Californian water --Local authorities who sampled local water quality found arsenic concentrations above hazardous waste limit | 16 Jan 2020 | The California company that produces Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring bottled water pleaded guilty to illegally dumping water that contained arsenic. Parent company CG Roxane LLC and two contracted firms were previously charged in 2018 with failing to disclose information relating to the presence of arsenic in wastewater that was being transported from the bottling plant in Olancha, California. A court case last week led to the firm agreeing to a $5 million fine for the transportation and storing of hazardous waste, federal prosecutors said. According to authorities, the waste was created by the filtration of arsenic from Sierra Nevada spring water at CG Roxane LLC'S facility in Owens Valley.