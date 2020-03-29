Cuomo threatens to sue RI over new policy to find New Yorkers in the state | 28 March 2020 | New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Saturday that if Rhode Island does not roll back its new policy of stopping vehicles with New York license plates and collecting information about New Yorkers who have entered the Ocean State, he would sue... Rhode Island's governor, Gina Raimondo (D), issued an order Friday enacting new measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.The governor's measures allow law enforcement officers to stop cars and collect information about motorists should they have a New York license plate, according to a report from Bloomberg. The National Guard will be stationed at Rhode Island's airport as well as Amtrak and bus stations to question passengers about their travel plans. The National Guard will then knock on doors in coastal communities to identify people who've been to New York state to ensure that they are following a 14-day quarantine.