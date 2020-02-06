DHS confirms first case of coronavirus in Wisconsin, patient tested at UW Hospital | 05 Feb 2020 | The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Wisconsin, but health officials said the risk to the public for contracting the virus remains low. The patient is a Wisconsin resident who recently visited Beijing, China, and was exposed to cases while in China. Test results for coronavirus came back positive on Wednesday. The patient was tested for the virus at UW Hospital in Madison.