DOD to provide 100K body bags as coronavirus deaths grow | 02 April 2020 | The Department of Defense plans to provide 100,000 body bags at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as the coronavirus death toll is expected to rise, the DOD confirmed Wednesday. "DOD and the Defense Logistics Agency have a longstanding arrangement with FEMA to procure key commodities from DLA's industrial partners during crisis response operations," a DOD spokesperson said in a statement. "DLA is currently responding to FEMA's prudent planning efforts for 100,000 pouches to address mortuary contingencies on behalf of state health agencies."