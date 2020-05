DOJ Dropping Case Against Michael Flynn After Revelation of FBI Entrapment Plot | 07 May 2020 | After new documents showed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation plotted to entrap ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on perjury charges, the Department of Justice announced they were dropping the criminal charges against him. It comes after the top prosecutor, a former member of ex-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team into Russian collusion, moved to withdraw from the case.