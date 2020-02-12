DOJ expected to scale back Roger Stone's 'extreme' sentencing recommendation - official | 11 Feb 2020 | The Justice Department is preparing to change its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone after top brass were "shocked" at the stiff prison term initially being sought, according to a senior DOJ official. Federal prosecutors had recommended that Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentence Stone to between 87 and 108 months in prison for his conviction on seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering, and making false statements to Congress on charges that stemmed from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. "The Department was shocked to see the sentencing recommendation in the filing in the Stone case last night," the official told Fox News. "The sentencing recommendation was not what had been briefed to the Department." The department is now expected to scale that back.