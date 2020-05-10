Dallas salon owner out of jail on Texas Supreme Court's order | 07 May 2020 | The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Dallas County officials to free salon owner Shelley Luther from jail while its nine judges, all Republicans, weigh an appeal challenging her incarceration as improper. Luther was released from the Dallas County Jail around 1:50 p.m., according to a sheriff’s department spokesman. The emergency order directed county officials to release Luther on a personal bond, with no money required, "pending final disposition of her case." County officials also were ordered to file a response to the challenge by 4 p.m. Monday, the same day Luther's weeklong sentence for contempt of court would have ended. The ruling came shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott, seeking to end a political firestorm over Luther's jailing, issued a new executive order Thursday that prohibited local officials from jailing Texans for violating any of his previous coronavirus-related orders.