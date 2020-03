'Dark Day': Detroit Police captain dead due to coronavirus, second DPD member to die | 26 March 2020 | The Detroit Police Department said a second member of its force has died in connection to the coronavirus. Capt. Jonathan Parnell, a veteran of the police department for 31 years and led the homicide department died late Tuesday... So far, nine Detroit Police officers have confirmed contracting the virus, warranting the self-isolation of almost 300 officers.