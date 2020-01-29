'Deal of the century': What's in Trump's peace plan for Israel and Palestine | 29 Jan 2020 | The proposal for peace in the Middle East unveiled by US President Donald Trump envisions the conditions under which a Palestinian state might be recognized. RT delves into the 180-page 'deal of the century' to see what’s inside. The "Vision for Peace, Prosperity and a Brighter Future" bills itself as "the best, most realistic and most achievable outcome for the parties" right from the start. It says that the 700 or so UN General Assembly resolutions and 100-plus Security Council resolutions have failed to bring peace, while the 1993 Oslo Accords left too many key issues unresolved, "including, among other items, borders, security, refugees and Jerusalem." Trump's vision addresses all those issues -- mostly by siding with Israel.