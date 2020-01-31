Deep State protects its own: John Roberts refuses to read question from Rand Paul on 'whistleblower' | 30 Jan 2020 | Supreme Court Chief Justice [Bush-appointed Deep-State troll] John Roberts refused to read a question submitted by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) during Thursday's question-and-answer session in President Trump's impeachment trial. Paul and Roberts have been battling over the question, which was expected to be about the 'whistleblower' at the center of the impeachment inquiry. Because the question is thought to name the whistleblower and Roberts is responsible for reading the questions aloud, that would put him in the position of publicly outing the person on the floor of the Senate. A Senate page brought the question from Paul to Roberts, who appeared to pause to read it. "The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted," Roberts said. Roberts then sat the slip of paper with Paul's query aside and the Senate moved on to the next question.